Yes, we still have to change our clocks for daylight saving time... but that could end soon

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State legislators passed a bill earlier this year to permanently ditch the switch to daylight saving time, but here we are in November, and we're still making that switch.

We lose an hour of sleep or we gain an hour of sleep. It's something that can affect our health as day light and sleeping schedules change.

Rep. Marcus Riccelli, Spokane (D), said he's ready to make the change, but they're still waiting on Congress.

"It requires, when we move to permanent daylight saving congressional approval, either in the form of a bill or the secretary of transportation can move our whole time zone, in unison with a stroke of a pen," he explained.

It's the continuous strokes of the clock that make clockmaker's jobs a little harder.

Dave Sharp is a clockmaker who works at Pounder's Jewelry. He has been fixing clocks since June, and he says he enjoys his job.

"Every day I come to work, it's a little bit different. A new clock for me presents a new challenge," Sharp said.

They have about a handful of working clocks that he'll have to change back the time once 2 a.m. strikes on Sunday.

"It may take me an hour and a half, two hours to get all these clocks back in position," he said.

Rep. Riccelli hopes we don't have to participate in daylight saving time much longer, a move that many other states are trying to do as well.

If approved by Congress, Washington would permanently end the switch from daylight saving time to standard time.

"At a time where people think that congress is broke, this is a time that we can show that we can come together and fix it. If we can change time, I think we can change anything," he said.

So if and when Congress agrees, Riccelli said we would spring forward just one more time and never fall back.