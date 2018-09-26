Yakima officer on desk duty after video shows him kicking teenager to the ground

YAKIMA, Wash. - A video showing Yakima police officers confronting a group of teenagers at the Central Washington fair this past weekend is getting national attention.

The officers say they were breaking up a fight that involved about 15 teenagers Sunday night. Several of the teens ran away when officers showed up, but several kept fighting. That's when Jasmin Hernandez Cervera, a woman who was standing nearby, took the video that's now been viewed almost 300,000 times.

It shows officers holding their arms out, spraying the teenagers with pepper spray. A 17-year-old boy appears to be disoriented and rubbing his eyes when Officer Ian Cole kicks him the back, knocking him to the ground.

Police say four of the 15 people involved in the fight were arrested for investigation of fighting, a misdemeanor. It's not clear if the boy who was kicked was one of them, but his family has now hired an attorney and filed a claim against the city.

Bill Pickett, the lawyer representing the 17-year-old, says the boy was attacked by a group of other teenagers and was trying to protect himself when the officers arrived. Pickett says the video shows “abusive and unacceptable conduct by an officer.”

Yakima's Interim Police Chief Gary Jones says the department is investigating whether the officer's actions were justified. According to the Associated Press, Officer Cole has been placed on desk duty during the investigation.

Interim Chief Jones issued a statement on the police department’s website and Facebook page Monday night asking witnesses to come forward with any information that may help the investigation.

No major injuries were reported after the fight.