Yakima man arrested in what authorities are calling a 'brutal' child rape, assault case
BLAINE, Wash. - The U.S Marshals Service arrested a Yakima man for what they are calling the “brutal” assault and rape of two young girls.
Justin Ortega, 33, was wanted by the Yakima Police Department on four counts of first-degree child rape, two counts of child molestation and one count of third-degree child assault.
The incident reportedly happened on October 10. On October 26, Ortega was highlighted on an episode of Washington’s Most Wanted and tips began pouring in.
Authorities learned Ortega was traveling back and forth between Bellingham and Blaine. Tips led law enforcement to a residence in Blaine where Ortega was found and taken into custody.
Ortega is a convicted felon. He is currently being held in the Whatcom County Jail and will be transferred back to Yakima.
Chief Deputy Gavin Duffy said the US Marshals Service is investigating to see if anyone aided the suspect or hindered the investigation. Duffy said additional arrests are possible.
