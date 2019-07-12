Yakima Diocese releases list of 16 priests accused of sex abuse within clergy

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Catholic Diocese of Yakima released a list of 16 priests and clergymembers on Wednesday who it says committed acts of sexual abuse while in the church.

Of the 16 men named, all of them have served in the Diocese of Yakima, but are no longer serving in the ministry.

Bishop Joseph Tyson says the list was released, “as part of the Diocese of Yakima’s ongoing commitment to transparency and to encourage persons sexually abused by clergy or by anyone working on behalf of the Church to come forward.”

A list of the priests can be found below.

Click HERE for more information.

Christopher Breen, Ordained: 1960

Sean Dolan, Ordained: 1966

Gustavo Gomez Santos, Ordained: 2002

Joseph A. Graff, Ordained: 1955

Peter Hagel, Orained: N/A

Seamus Kerr, Ordained: 1960

Anthony S. King, Ordained: 1959

David G. King, Ordained: 1949

Derell Mitchell, Ordained: N/A

Richard O'Connor, Ordained: N/A

Aaron Ramirez, Ordained: N/A

Hilario Ramirez, Ordained: N/A

Richard Scully, Ordained: 1978

Michael J. Simpson, Ordained: N/A

John L. Tholen, Ordained: 1962

Carlton E. Whitten, Ordained: 1961

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.