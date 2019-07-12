Yakima Diocese releases list of 16 priests accused of sex abuse within clergy
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Catholic Diocese of Yakima released a list of 16 priests and clergymembers on Wednesday who it says committed acts of sexual abuse while in the church.
Of the 16 men named, all of them have served in the Diocese of Yakima, but are no longer serving in the ministry.
Bishop Joseph Tyson says the list was released, “as part of the Diocese of Yakima’s ongoing commitment to transparency and to encourage persons sexually abused by clergy or by anyone working on behalf of the Church to come forward.”
A list of the priests can be found below.
- Christopher Breen, Ordained: 1960
- Sean Dolan, Ordained: 1966
- Gustavo Gomez Santos, Ordained: 2002
- Joseph A. Graff, Ordained: 1955
- Peter Hagel, Orained: N/A
- Seamus Kerr, Ordained: 1960
- Anthony S. King, Ordained: 1959
- David G. King, Ordained: 1949
- Derell Mitchell, Ordained: N/A
- Richard O'Connor, Ordained: N/A
- Aaron Ramirez, Ordained: N/A
- Hilario Ramirez, Ordained: N/A
- Richard Scully, Ordained: 1978
- Michael J. Simpson, Ordained: N/A
- John L. Tholen, Ordained: 1962
- Carlton E. Whitten, Ordained: 1961
