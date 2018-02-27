Yakima County school district already arms some staff Photo from KOMO4 News in Seattle. [ + - ] Video

TOPPENISH, Wash. - The debate over how to keep our schools safe continues to rage on across the nation.

An idea being considered by many, and often mentioned by the President, is putting guns in the hands of school staff.

For one Washington district, that's already a reality.

The Toppenish School District in Yakima county has 19 armed administrators in its schools. It's a change the district made years ago, spurred to action by the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

According to a report by KOMO News, all administrators who carry firearms have been trained by a former Washington State Patrol trooper, and re-train twice a month.

The district pays for the training and ammunition, but the administrators supply their own firearms. Typically, the district's superintendent says, administrators carry a 9 milimeter glock pistol.

The program works on a volunteer basis, and so far the school board has not allowed for teachers to participate.

Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna says, people thought he was crazy for wanting to put guns in schools.

But, he says he wants any potential shooter to have to think twice before targeting his district.

Governer Inslee, though, showed he's still not on board, in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday.

"[Teachers'] job is to educate. Look, they need more pencils and less pistols in the classroom, and we've got that challenge now,” said Islee.

At a meeting with Governors from across the nation, Inslee asked Trump to have 'less tweeting, more listening' on this issue.

“So this is one of these ideas that turned out to be a really really poor idea and I hope the president would listen and really back down on this,” Inslee added in the CNN interview.



But the President is not showing signs of backing down.



In tweets, and a speech at the conservative political action conference last week, President Trump said making schools Gun Free Zones, makes them easy targets for school shooters.