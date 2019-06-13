Yakima car crash sends one passenger to hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. - A car crash in Yakima sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday.
According to Washington State Patrol, 20-year-old Diego Vargas was driving eastbound at the 1800 block of Nob Hill Boulevard when he struck 76-year-old Flora Davis' car, which was stopped for traffic.
The passenger in Davis' car, 92-year-old JW Mitchell, was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries.
Vargas was charged for following too close to the other vehicle and not having insurance.
