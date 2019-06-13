Yakima car crash sends one passenger to hospital

YAKIMA, Wash. - A car crash in Yakima sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday.

According to Washington State Patrol, 20-year-old Diego Vargas was driving eastbound at the 1800 block of Nob Hill Boulevard when he struck 76-year-old Flora Davis' car, which was stopped for traffic.

The passenger in Davis' car, 92-year-old JW Mitchell, was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Vargas was charged for following too close to the other vehicle and not having insurance.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.