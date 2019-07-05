XFL registers trademarks for five potential names of Seattle's new team

SEATTLE - America’s new professional football league, the XFL, has filed five trademark applications of potential names for Seattle’s team. They are:

-Seattle Wild

-Seattle Force

-Seattle Fury

-Seattle Dragons

-Seattle Surge

ESPN 710’s Brock Huard said he was underwhelmed by the potential names because they did not have any attachment to the Pacific Northwest.

There’s speculation that the potential team names are limited due to trademarks registered by Seattle’s unnamed NHL expansion team, joining the league in 2021.

The XFL kicks off in February 2020. The Seattle team is coached by Seahawks legend Jim Zorn.

Zorn played quarterback for the Seahawks from 1976-1984 and was the head coach of the Washington Redskins from 2008-2009.

None have the eight cities hosting an XFL team have released their team name. They will likely announce the team names before the XFL draft in late September.

Which of Seattle’s potential team names is your favorite? Do you have a better idea?

