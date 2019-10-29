WSU veterinary student crowned Miss Idaho USA
IDAHO - A Washington State University veterinary student was recently crowned Miss Idaho USA.
Kim Layne is currently in her third year of veterinary school. She's also working to earn a master’s degree in public health in addition to her doctorate degree.
According to her candidate bio, she previously graduated from Cornell University with honors in research.
Layne was born and raised in Nampa, Idaho and is no stranger to pageantry. She was crowned Miss Idaho Teen USA in 2012.
Copyright 2019 CNN
Previous Story
Airbus cuts delivery target by 30 planes
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Which Spokane neighborhood has seen the most violent crime this year
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Which Spokane neighborhood has seen the most violent crime this year
- Spokane mom raises awareness for Teal Pumpkin Project
- 'It's been very sad': Teen Challenge Thrift Store closing
- EWU fraternity hosting haunted house for a brother battling cancer
- Complaint filed over 'Citizens for Liberty and Labor' PAC ads
- 'I'm going to f***ing kill you': Spokane officer's force ruled justified, disciplined for demeanor