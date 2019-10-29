WSU veterinary student crowned Miss Idaho USA

@DVM Productions Kim Layne, a third-year WSU vet student, was recently crowned Miss Idaho USA.

@DVM Productions Kim Layne, a third-year WSU vet student, was recently crowned Miss Idaho USA.

IDAHO - A Washington State University veterinary student was recently crowned Miss Idaho USA.

Kim Layne is currently in her third year of veterinary school. She's also working to earn a master’s degree in public health in addition to her doctorate degree.

According to her candidate bio, she previously graduated from Cornell University with honors in research.

Layne was born and raised in Nampa, Idaho and is no stranger to pageantry. She was crowned Miss Idaho Teen USA in 2012.