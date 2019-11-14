WSU student leaders encourage instructors to include 'Lauren's Promise' on syllabi

PULLMAN, Wash. - Student leaders at Washington State University want their peers to know help is available should they ever need it.

Members of the Associated Students of Washington State University recently sponsored a resolution, calling for professors and instructors to include "Lauren's Promise" on their syllabi.

Lauren's Promise honors Lauren McCluskey, a University of Utah student and Pullman native, who was murdered by a man she briefly dated in 2018. Its purpose is to inform students about resources and action plans should they, or someone they know, experience sexual assault, domestic violence or stalking.

Lauren's Promise includes hotlines, information about advocates and resource information for the WSU Counseling and Psychological Services.

ASWSU Senate Pro-Tempore and Education Senator Hannah Martian wrote the resolution and said it passed unanimously among her peers.

Martian has reached out to all the university's deans and said she has gotten a great response. Some said they are already including Lauren's Promise on their syllabi and Martian hopes that all professors and instructors will participate next semester.

McCluskey's mother, WSU professor Jill McClusky, wrote Lauren's Promise and praised ASWSU for their work spreading the message.

"It's powerful for a university instructor to include Lauren's Promise on a course syllabus: ‘I will listen and believe you if someone is threatening you.' Then lists resources with phone numbers. Thank you ASWSU & Hannah Martian. Your impact is huge," she wrote on Twitter.

To read Lauren's Promise in full, click here.

