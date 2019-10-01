WSU student group calls for re-trial for former Pullman PD sergeant

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PULLMAN, Wash - The Associated Students of Washington State University want the Whitman County prosecutor to retry a former Pullman Police sergeant, charged with sexual misdconduct.

Daniel Hargraves was accused of coercing a WSU student to perform a sex act on him when she was drunk and thought she was under arrest.

A jury could not reach a verdict in a trial earlier this month and a judge declared a mistrial.

As of late last week, prosecutor Denis Tracy had not announced whether or not he would retry the case.

"ASWSU firmly believes the alleged actions are a direct threat to the sense of safety that law enforcement is supposed to provide to the community and our students," ASWSU wrote Monday.

The group points to DNA and other evidence presented at Hargraves' trial and their disappointment in the declaration of the hung jury.

"To not proceed with the trial would be a gross miscarriage of justice," the group wrote. "Mr Hargraves has no place in the Pullman Police Department or WSU community and needs to be held accountable for his actions."

"We actively advocate for fully retrying Mr. Hargraves for his alleged crimes, and formally removing him from the Pullman Police Department in an effort to restore and protect student trust in our local law enforcement officers."

4 News Now reached out to Tracy Monday to see if he's determined whether not to retry the case; we'll update this story as information becomes available.