WSU student arrested for pushing couple through glass window, police say

PULLMAN, Wash. - A Washington State University student was arrested for reportedly pushing a couple through a glass window at a residence on College Hill.

Pullman Radio reports 20-year-old Joel Hargin was the student taken into custody.

Pullman Police responded to the incident on Indiana Street around 9:30 Saturday night. Officers found a man and woman, both college-aged, outside a broken window with cuts on their bodies.

The woman was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with a severe, but non-life threatening cut to her forehead. Her boyfriend had a minor cut.

Officers determined Hargin was the male victim's roomate.

Hargin was arrested for felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic violence assault. He was booked into the Whitman County Jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Monday.

Officers told Pullman Radio that alcoholwas involved.