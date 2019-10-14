WSU student arrested for pushing couple through glass window, police say
PULLMAN, Wash. - A Washington State University student was arrested for reportedly pushing a couple through a glass window at a residence on College Hill.
Pullman Radio reports 20-year-old Joel Hargin was the student taken into custody.
Pullman Police responded to the incident on Indiana Street around 9:30 Saturday night. Officers found a man and woman, both college-aged, outside a broken window with cuts on their bodies.
The woman was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with a severe, but non-life threatening cut to her forehead. Her boyfriend had a minor cut.
Officers determined Hargin was the male victim's roomate.
Hargin was arrested for felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic violence assault. He was booked into the Whitman County Jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Monday.
Officers told Pullman Radio that alcoholwas involved.
