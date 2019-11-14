WSU Spokane hosting free immunization clinic for low-income people and their pets
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State University Spokane is hosting a free clinic for low-income people and their pets, where they can get vaccinations, immunizations, health screenings and simple treatments.
The event is called ‘Healthy People + Healthy Pets,' and it is being hosted by the WSU College of Nursing and the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine. Students and faculty will be on-site to provide healthcare for low-income and homeless people and their pets.
MultiCare Community Health Foundation will be there, too, with refreshments and pet supplies.
The event will be held at the ‘Bookie building' on the corner of East Spokane Falls Boulevard and North Sherman Street, at WSU's Spokane campus.
For more information, you can visit the event page here.
