WSU sees record enrollment for third year

Sep 12, 2018 09:56 AM PDT

Sep 12, 2018 10:17 AM PDT

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University has enrolled a record number of students for the third year in a row. 

The Pullman campus pulled in the most enrollments with 736 more students than last year, and 100 more students enrolled at WSU's satellite campuses.

The university has a total of 31,478 students enrolled across all campuses for the fall 2018 semester, which began on August 20. 

"Not only did we see the largest freshman class in the history of the Pullman campus, but enrollment in the Honors college increased 10 percent and the number of Regents Scholars, our most prestigious award for incoming students, more than doubled," said Provost and Executive Vice President Daniel J. Bernardo. 

For more information on Fall 2018 Census Day Enrollment reports visit their website.

