WSU's president affirms 'steadfast support' for DACA students

SPOKANE, Wash - As the U.S. Supreme Court considers arguments on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals issue, Washington State University President Kirk Schulz Tuesday sent out a notice affirming the university's support of DACA students.

Schultz cited "the University's unequivocal support for all students, regardless of their immigration status."

It's estimated that more than 700,000 immigrants brought to the United States as children could have their status in jeopardy if the Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to end the program.

The Supreme Court heard more than an hour of oral arguments on the issue Tuesday. Early indications are the conservative-leaning court appears inclined to rule in favor of the Department of Homeland Security's 2017 decision to end the program.

President Trump spoke out against the DACA program on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from "angels." Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

President Schulz from WSU took a different approach, saying, "They have made lives for themselves here, and they have enriched our communities nationwide in the process. Many of them embody the best of the American dream, excelling academically and now pursuing the rewards of a college education."

The Center for American Progress estimates there are 16,360 people in the DACA program in Washington. Their average age of arrival in the United States is 8 years old.

