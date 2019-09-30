WSU retiring Klay Thompson's jersey on January 18
PULLMAN, Wash. - The date is set! Washington State University announced Monday that it will officially retire Klay Thompson's jersey on January 18, 2020.
Thompson himself will be in Pullman for the ceremony as the Cougs take Oregon State.
It's official! @KlayThompson is coming home January 18th! Join us for his jersey retirement against Oregon State! ☝️🏀— Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) September 30, 2019
Mini-plans are on-sale NOW to secure your tickets for the Klay Game: https://t.co/Tmz9KyNDxj #GoCougs | @WSUCougarMBB | @Warriors pic.twitter.com/Wpsg5LCV6N
Thompson, who has been credited as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, currently plays for the Golden State Warriors.
He has a special bond with Washington State, however, having scored a total of 1,756 points during his WSU career.
Thompson wore No. 1 throughout his time at WSU. Now, his legacy will continue to live on with his jersey in the Beasley rafters.
Coug fans can attend the dedication by buying a mini-plan; the plan includes tickets to three or five men's basketball games.
The three-game plan starts at $45 and the five-game plan starts at $70. Learn more about tickets here.
