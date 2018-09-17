WSU QB, WR named Pac-12 players of the week

After a solid passing performance Saturday against Eastern Washington, Washington State University quarterback Gardner Minshew II was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week.Travell Harris picked up special teams player of the week honors for his kickoff return for a touchdown.

Minshew threw for 470 yards and two touchdowns in the 59-24 win.

The ECU transfer leads the nation in passing average (401 yards per game) and completions per game (39). 470 passing yards is fifth-best among FBS quarterbacks this season.

Harris ran back a kick 100 yards in the second quarter. He leads the conference in kick return average at 37 yards per game.

WSU safety Jalen Thompson was nominated for conference defensive player of the week. He had one of three interceptions in Saturday's win.