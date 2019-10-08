WSU purchases facility in Othello to house bee program

Copyright 2019 CNN

OTHELLO, Wash/ - Washington State University has purchased a new facility to house its Honey Bee and Pollinator Research and Education program.

The university signed a purchase agreement on a facility near Othello. There, scientists will have room and equipment to continue building the program.

The facility sits on a 50-acre plot of land and includes buildings formerly used by Monsanto for research and corn growing operations.

RELATED: WSU researchers find way to save honey bees from pesticide poisoning

The sale includes a 60-day inspection period, so the university can complete a full environmental inspection of the existing facility and land. Should that go well, WSU intends to close the deal at the end of that period.

"This facility will really help upgrade the work we do," said Steve Sheppard, P.F. Thurber Endowed Professor of Pollinator Ecology. "We've been in 'temporary quarters' since 2000. We've got great people and equipment, but we're spread out around campus, which limits collaboration. While some of our bee breeding work will continue in Pullman, due to the presence of isolated mating areas and USDA approved quarantine apiaries, the new bee facility near Othello will greatly expand our city."

RELATED: WSU donations feed momentum to build a world-renowned pollinator center on campus

RELATED: Inside the beekeeping program at Airway Heights Correction Center