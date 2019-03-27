PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU men’s basketball team may have a new head coach.

The team was left in a lurch after now former coach Ernie Kent was let go by the athletics program.

According to Jon Rothstein, a college basketball insider, San Francisco’s Kyle Smith is expected to be the new head coach barring any complications.

Sources: San Francisco's Kyle Smith is expected to be the head coach at Washington State barring any complications in finalizing a deal between the two sides. Official announcement could happen soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2019

The official announcement is expected soon.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when it becomes available.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.