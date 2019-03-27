News

WSU men's basketball team may have a new head coach

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 06:01 PM PDT

PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU men’s basketball team may have a new head coach.

The team was left in a lurch after now former coach Ernie Kent was let go by the athletics program.

According to Jon Rothstein, a college basketball insider, San Francisco’s Kyle Smith is expected to be the new head coach barring any complications.

The official announcement is expected soon.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when it becomes available.

