WSU launches new healthcare program, 'Range Health'

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State University is starting a new program that brings medical treatment to you.

Today, Range Health launched, which is a non-profit academic health network that will bring healthcare to rural areas, or those that lack healthcare. They also launched the William A. Crosetto Mobile Health Care Unit.

Range Health is a partnership with WSU and the College of Medicine. The organization will provide 'prevention and wellness strategies, as well as treatment to patients across the state, focusing on communities where health care is limited.'

Range Health operates with the goal to provide greater access to healthcare while also providing training for future doctors and healthcare providers. They are turning their attention to rural communities across Washington, specifically.

“From the earliest days of the College of Medicine, we envisioned a time when we would not only educate medical students to become doctors in our rural and underserved communities, but create new ways of delivering health care to the people of our state,” said ex-officio Director of Range Health, John Tomkowiak. “Range Health fulfills this vision, and while there is a lot of work ahead to scale up, extend our reach and expand our offerings, we’re excited to take our first steps toward serving the communities that need us most.”

The mobile medical unit is named after William A. Crosetto, a rancher from Othello. He and the Innovia Foundation worked together to create the William A. Crosetto Charitable Foundation to support medical education and rural health. The unit can provide primary care, urgent care procedures, and preventative screening for several conditions. The service is set to begin in January 2020.

“Humankind is demanding solutions that support modern health care needs. Health care must be reimagined. With Range Health, we’re signaling steps taken to our larger vision of WSU Health—our initiative to advance health care across the Pacific Northwest,” said Daryll DeWald, WSU Health Sciences vice president and chancellor. “As education becomes more and more a critical component of health, WSU Health Sciences is uniquely equipped to embrace modern health care needs.”

Range health is going on tour this month. The tour is sponsored by Banner bank, and will travel to Vancouver, Everett, and Tri-Cities. These are the tour dates:

Vancouver : Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Banner Bank East Vancouver Branch 3100 SE 164th

Everett : Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Banner Bank Everett Colby Branch 2531 Colby Everett Ave.

Tri-Cities: Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Banner Bank Richland Branch 1221 Jadwin Ave.

For more information on Range Health and its projects, visit their website here.

