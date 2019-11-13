WSU Interfraternity Council suspends social events for the semester following student death
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Washington State University is suspending all social events for the semester.
IFC is instituting a suspension of all fraternity and sorority social events following a possibly alcohol-related death at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on Tuesday. They request that all fraternities complete their ‘new member education activities' no later than November 15.
