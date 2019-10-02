WSU Health Science Spokane begins expansion process

SPOKANE, Wash. - There are new additions coming to the Washington State University Health Sciences campus in Spokane.

These new services that will be offered include a virtual hospital and an expanded capacity to conduct clinical research in order to serve the Pacific Northwest.

"This is a recognition of the trajectory of WSU Health Sciences Spokane and the path we are already on," says Daryll DeWald, Vice President for WSU Health Sciences and chancellor for WSU Health Sciences Spokane."WSU Health Sciences is making a difference in healthcare for the state of Washington in all 39 counties, particularly in underserved rural areas. In addition, our partners are asking, and we plan to fulfill, requests to be a regional asset across the Pacific Northwest."

DeWald explains that three new projects that will be coming up this next year, including:

A Biomedical Health and Sciences building with clinical simulation suites and additional space to support research

The Spokane Health Education and Innovation Complex that would include a virtual hospital where students could get experience in real‑world situations

The redevelopment of the Jensen‑Byrd warehouse into critically needed office and collaboration space as well as a philanthropy center

A few months ago, WSU was given $500,000 from the state for these plans, which included approximately 85,000 square feet of space, as well as wet labs, collaboration space and a Vivarium space for the isolation and monitoring of non‑rodent mammals and fish.

WSU is in the process of carrying put this new plan, and they are expecting to break ground in 2023.

The University will seek $84 million of state funding for the project's $120 million projected cost

and will rely on private support for the rest.

The Regents were in favor of the trajectory for WSU Health Sciences Spokane and noted its success across the state of Washington.

"I'm encouraged by the continued funding by the National Institutes of Health," Regent Ron Sims said. "We have stellar programs and it's encouraging to be recognized at the federal level."

For more information on Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane, click here.

