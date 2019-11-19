WSU fraternity temporarily loses recognition in wake of student's death

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A 19-year-old man died in the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at WSU early Tuesday morning. Police said his death may be linked to alcohol.

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University has placed an interim loss-of-recognition-status on the university's Alpha Tau Omega chapter following the death of student.

President Kirk Schultz notified students and staff of the decision by email on Tuesday.

Schultz said Student Affairs has also opened an investigation and is working with the fraternity's national headquarters.

Nineteen-year-old Samuel Martinez died at the ATO fraternity house earlier this month. A preliminary investigation determined alcohol was involved, but authorities said hazing played no role.

Martinez's housemates were performing CPR on him when police and fire medics arrived.

In his email, Schultz reminded students of the Good Samaritan guideline, which encourages students to contact law enforcement or medical help if they see someone experiencing symptoms of alcohol or drug intoxication. The guideline ensures that reporting students will not receive any formal disciple for alcohol or drug use, and neither will the intoxicated individual.

Police are continuing to investigate Martinez's death and conducting interviews with possible witnesses.

In the wake of the investigation, the WSU Interfraternity Council has suspended all fraternity and sorority events for the remainder of the semester.

