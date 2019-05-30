WSU football's early TV schedule announced

PULLMAN, Wash. - On Thursday, the PAC-12 Conference announced they have picked four Washington State University football games as part of their early television selections.

The Cougars 2019 season opener pits them against New Mexico State in Martin Stadium on Saturday, August 31st at 7 p.m. The following week WSU hosts the Northern Colorado Bears on September 7th at 2 p.m. Both games are televised by the PAC-12 Network.

WSU's final nonconference game takes them to Houston on September 13th at 6:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. This is Washington State and University of Houston's first matchup since the 1988 Aloha Bowl, which WSU won 24-22.

The final selection is the Apple Cup versus the University of Washington on Friday, November 29th at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The game will be at 1 p.m. and be televised by FOX or FS1.

All remaining television game selections and start times will be released 12 or six days prior to each game.

WSU's full schedule is listed below, home games are in CAPS/Bold. PAC-12 Conference games are marked with an asterisk. All game times are subject to change.

Season tickets are now on sale to the general public. They are available online or by calling 1-800-GO-COUGS. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, July 15th for Cougar athletic Fund members and Monday, July 29th for the general public.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.