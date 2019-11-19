WSU fans can get Coach Leach bobbleheads during senior night

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University has a strange but highly-coveted gift for their biggest fans on senior night.

On November 23, WSU will face off against Oregon State for senior night, and fans have a chance to get ahold of Mike Leach bobbleheads. And yes – they talk, saying the quirkiest and most iconic things Coach Leach has said.

Mike Leach joined by mini Mike Leach today at his presser.



They’re giving these bobble heads away this Saturday vs OSU on senior night. pic.twitter.com/CfFMZsDcxl — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) November 18, 2019

Leach himself reflected on the bobbleheads at a press conference on Monday.

“I don’t know, I keep hearing something about it, I-I don’t know what they do, exactly,” he said, inspecting the thing at the podium. A staff member reached over and clicked a button, eliciting one of Leach’s sayings from the bobblehead.

“Oh, that’s good to have those,” he said after clicking through a few more, “I don’t know what they all are – obviously, I think they’re brilliant sayings since, uh… a lot of them, I’ve been saying for years...”