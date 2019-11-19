News

WSU fans can get Coach Leach bobbleheads during senior night

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University has a strange but highly-coveted gift for their biggest fans on senior night.

On November 23, WSU will face off against Oregon State for senior night, and fans have a chance to get ahold of Mike Leach bobbleheads. And yes – they talk, saying the quirkiest and most iconic things Coach Leach has said.

 

 

Leach himself reflected on the bobbleheads at a press conference on Monday.

“I don’t know, I keep hearing something about it, I-I don’t know what they do, exactly,” he said, inspecting the thing at the podium. A staff member reached over and clicked a button, eliciting one of Leach’s sayings from the bobblehead.

“Oh, that’s good to have those,” he said after clicking through a few more, “I don’t know what they all are – obviously, I think they’re brilliant sayings since, uh… a lot of them, I’ve been saying for years...”

