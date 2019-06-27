WSU Cougars finalize 2019 football recruiting class

PULLMAN, Wash. - With 20 commits this off season, the Washington State Cougars have finalized their recruiting class.

247sports.com ranks WSU's recruiting class 65th in the country and 11th in the Pac-12. While the Cougars rank far behind their rival match-ups this season such as Oregon (7th in nation) and Washington (15th), the cougars have a lot to look forward to with their returning players and these notable commits.

QB: With Minshew pursuing the NFL, the biggest factor for the Cougs success next season is who will lead Mike Leach's air raid offense.

Gage Gubrud, the graduate transfer from the Eastern Washington Eagles is a frontrunner for next seasons starting QB. At EWU he totalled 87 touchdowns, 32 interceptions and a 9984 yards on a 64.6 completion percentage.

The Cougars also landed Gunner Cruz, a 6'5 three-star quarterback who ran the pro style offense at Casteel High School in Arizona.

Running Backs: While WSU has a rising star in Max Borghi, with big losses such as James Williams the Cougars needed some help in the backfield.

WSU's final sign of the offseason is Deon McIntosh, a transfer from Notre Dame who scored 5 touchdowns in 7 games for the Fighting Irish. After his 2017 season the team dismissed him for violating team rules, he spent 2018 on at East Mississippi Community College.

The Cougars also signed Jamir Thomas, a three-star linebacker from Ohio, but the cougars intend to try him out at running back. They also signed three-star running back Jouvensly Bazil from Florida.

O-Line: For a team that throws the ball nearly every snap, WSU needs to protect their QB. The 2019 lineman class includes 6'7 tackle Patrick Utschinski from Walla Walla and JUCO transfer Jimmy Price from Houston, Texas,

Defensive Secondary: Going agaisnt some big name offenses these season, such as Justin Herberts Oregon Ducks, WSU needs some help in the defensive backfield.

The cougars picked up some junior college stars in CB Daniel Isom, CB Derrick Langford, CB Shahman Moore, and Safety Bryce Beekman

Pass Rush: The Cougars look to increase pressure on opposing quarterbacks with a variety of athletic pass rushers. They include three-star OLB Travion Brown from California, three-star defensive end Tyler Garay-Harris, also from California, and three-star OLB Cosmas Kwete from Arizona.

The Cougars kick off their 2019 season as they host the New Mexico State Aggies on August 31st.

