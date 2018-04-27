WSU Athletics estimated to be $67 million in debt

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University athletics debt total is estimated to be at $67 million, according to an estimate provided by the athletic department to the WSU Board of Regents.

Just two years ago, former Washington State athletics director Bill Moos revealed a $13 million deficit that was reached during the 2013-14 fiscal year.

Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill to increase the transparency and accountability of athletics budgets at state universities. The law requires university regents to approve annual athletics budgets during an open public meeting. That bill also mandates that regents must approve plans for reducing deficits and that financial statements and fiscal plans for athletics must be posted on the institution's website.

WSU President Kirk Schulz previously reported that the annual deficit was nearly cut in half during the last fiscal year.

The $67 million estimated accumulated deficit for Cougar athletics is a projection for the end of the fiscal year which runs through June.