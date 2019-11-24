WSU and UW fans facing off for the 'Apple Cup Giving Challenge'

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State and Washington are about to duke it out in Seattle for the Apple Cup this Friday, but they are also competing to donate the most to charity.

The Apple Cup Giving Challenge runs from Monday through Wednesday. Fans, alumni and donors are encouraged to give a gift of $25 or more to their athletic annual fund – be they Coug or Huskie!

The school with the most $25+ gifts will be declared the winner.

"This week is Apple Cup week and our Cougar Athletic Fund has challenged the annual athletic fund of that school on the west side in a week of giving," said Pat Chun, WSU Director of Athletics. "We all know Cougs have the biggest hearts in this state and we know Cougs love to give. We are excited that we are going to put our best foot forward and we challenge all fans to give so we can Beat the Dawgs."

Donations made to WSU will go to the 'Unleash Excellence Fund,' which provides student-athletes with resources to do well in class, on the field and in the community.

Washington State fans can make their donations here, and Washington fans can donate here.