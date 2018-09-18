WSU AD on Gesser allegations: "I'm saddened that we're at this place"

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash - One day after placing Assistant Athletic Director Jason Gesser on "home assignment", Washington State University Athletic Director Pat Chun commented to kxly4's Derek Deis about sexual harassment allegations against the former WSU quarterback.

Opening his "Cougs in 60" show on the WSU IMG Sports Network Tuesday, Deis asked Chun about the allegations and a formal complaint that came to light Monday.​​​​​​

BREAKING: On Cougs in 60 radio show on @kxly920 WSU AD Pat Chun talks to @DerekKXLY about allegations against former QB Jason Gesser. #GoCougs Listen here: pic.twitter.com/5f9Bvwqo0p — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) September 18, 2018

The complaint was from the first woman to go on the record about Gesser, saying Gesser propositioned her and made sexual advances after a WSU athletics event. The woman, former WSU volleyball player Alyssa Wold, is speaking on camera about the allegations with KXLY4 News Tuesday morning.

Last week, WSU's student newspaper The Daily Evergreen broke the story about Gesser, detailing allegations made in public documents.

On the radio Tuesday, Chun said "We deal with these allegations with the utmost seriousness." Chun said WSU acted "swiftly and appropriately" when Wold made the complaint. WSU had previously determined that Gesser did not violate university policy and said that none of the woman referenced in the public records had come forward to file a complaint.

"The matter will be investigated by the Office of Equal Opportunity and we will get to the truth," Chun said on Tuesday's radio broadcast.

He continued, "The university takes all allegations seriously and does not tolerate sexual harassment seriously or any inappropriate behavior in the workplace. I'll limit my comments because we are in the midst of an investigation, but I'm obviously saddened that we're at this place."

Gesser vehemently denied the allegations last week but has not yet made a comment regarding the official complaint.