WSP responds to 9 weather-related crashes in 12 hours along Blewett Pass, one killed
BLEWETT PASS - The Washington State Patrol responded to nine collisions, including a fatality, on Blewett Pass within a 12-hour span over the weekend.
The most recent crash was Monday morning at 7 a.m. A pickup slid off the roadway on State Route 97.
All of the crashes were between milepost 160 and 168, just four miles south of Blewett Summit.
WSP Trooper John Bryant said all drivers were going too fast for conditions.
As of 7:45 a.m. Monday, tractions tires were advised for vehicles traveling over the pass. Compact snow and ice were on the roadway.
