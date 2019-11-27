WSP responds to 47 crashes in one day across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers to travel carefully this holiday weekend after slick roads caused a massive pileup on I-90.
District 4 troopers responded to 47 crashes impacting 127 cars in Spokane and surrounding areas on Tuesday, WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted.
Thirty five of those crashes were on I-90. Of those, the largest involved 38 cars in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near mile post 274.
District 4 troopers responded to 47 crashes today totally 127 vehicles.— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) November 27, 2019
The largest scene had 38 vehicles eastbound I90 near milepost 274.
Thankful that nobody was seriously hurt. #I90Crash
According to WSP, heavy snowfall and icy roadways were to blame for the pileup, which impacted nearly 60-70 cars in total.
READ: WSP: All lanes reopen following 60-70 car crash on I-90
