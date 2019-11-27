WSP responds to 47 crashes in one day across the Inland Northwest

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Multiple car crashes blocked lanes of I-90 near the Geiger interchange on Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers to travel carefully this holiday weekend after slick roads caused a massive pileup on I-90.

District 4 troopers responded to 47 crashes impacting 127 cars in Spokane and surrounding areas on Tuesday, WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted.

Thirty five of those crashes were on I-90. Of those, the largest involved 38 cars in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near mile post 274.

According to WSP, heavy snowfall and icy roadways were to blame for the pileup, which impacted nearly 60-70 cars in total.