News

WSP responds to 47 crashes in one day across the Inland Northwest

By:

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:01 PM PST

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 10:57 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers to travel carefully this holiday weekend after slick roads caused a massive pileup on I-90.   

District 4 troopers responded to 47 crashes impacting 127 cars in Spokane and surrounding areas on Tuesday, WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted. 

Thirty five of those crashes were on I-90. Of those, the largest involved 38 cars in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near mile post 274. 

According to WSP, heavy snowfall and icy roadways were to blame for the pileup, which impacted nearly 60-70 cars in total.

READ: WSP: All lanes reopen following 60-70 car crash on I-90

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS