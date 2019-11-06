WSP investigating fatal three-car near East Wenatchee
DOUGLAS CO., Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal three-car crash on State Route 28 near East Wenatchee.
A driver, later identified as 55-year-old Michael Ashbrook, attempted to pass another eastbound car in a no-pass zone. Another car was driving westbound, and Ashbrook swerved to avoid it, almost hitting the car he was passing.
Ashbrook lost control, crashing into the westbound car. They both coasted to the side of the road.
First responders declared Ashbrook dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The man in the westbound car, 44-year-old Tyson Chick, was transported to Central Washington Hospital. The other eastbound driver was uninjured.
It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, and WSP is currently investigating.
