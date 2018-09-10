WSP cracking down on drivers who use mannequins to meet HOV lane requirements

WSP HOV Lane crackdown

Ever feel like there are a lot of 'dummies' on the road? The Washington State Patrol thinks there are but not necessarily in the driver's seat.

Starting Monday WSP launched an emphasis patrol to crack down on people who use mannequins to meet the requirements for the HOV lane.

The emphasis will target, Pierce, King and Snohomish Counties and last for five days.