WSDOT identifies missing Colville pilot, plane still not located

WSDOT Terry Coleman and his plane are still missing two days after leaving the Colville airport.

COLVILLE, Wash. - Authorities have identified a missing pilot from the Colville area as 67-year-old Terry Coleman.

The Washington State Department of Transportation issued an alert for Coleman after he did not return home from a flight on Monday.

Coleman left the Colville airport around noon on Monday, but never returned home. Authorities have continued to search for his plane - a Cessna 182 Skylane - but have not been able to locate it, nor Coleman.

Crews had to stop their search Tuesday due to weather and low visibility. Search teams are working to decide whether they will resume their search Wednesday.

If anyone sees evidence of a plane crash, call 911 immediately. Non-urgent tips can be sent to missingaircraft@wsdot.wa.gov or call the Stevens County Sheriff's Office at 509-684-2555.

