WSDOT crews repair hole in Vantage bridge

VANTAGE, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation came across a hole in the road on the Vantage Bridge Monday.

They were out to make repairs to damaged barriers when they found it in the eastbound outside lane.

WSDOT said the hole "required immediate attention," so crews changed plans to fix it first before the barriers. The hole was patched Monday (see photo below).

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Crews returned Tuesday to address the damaged barriers.