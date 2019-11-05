News

WSDOT crews repair hole in Vantage bridge

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 08:16 AM PST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:30 PM PST

WSDOT crews repair hole in Vantage bridge

VANTAGE, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation came across a hole in the road on the Vantage Bridge Monday. 

They were out to make repairs to damaged barriers when they found it in the eastbound outside lane. 

WSDOT said the hole "required immediate attention," so crews changed plans to fix it first before the barriers. The hole was patched Monday (see photo below).

Crews returned Tuesday to address the damaged barriers.

