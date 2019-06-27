Wounded Warrior veteran finishes his 2,000 mile journey in CDA

Idaho State Police Ken Brock completes a 2,000+ mile journey, greeting his son in Couer d'Alene .

COUER D'ALENE, Idaho - On Thursday, Ken Brock and his trusted Labrador companion Pam made it to Coeur d'Alene, ending an over 2,000 mile journey that began in Florida. He walked every mile of it on foot, and his son, Deputy Arek Brock, was there to meet him.

Ken Brock and his beautiful dog Pam have completed their 2000+ mile journey from Florida to Coeur d’Alene in support of the @wwp Wounded Warrior Project! His son @KootenaiSheriff Deputy Arek Brock was there to greet them. pic.twitter.com/5NrbfpGmcn — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) June 27, 2019

Inspired by the Wounded Warrior Project, Brock set out to clear his mind and support the organization. With no physical preparation, he left his home in Florida on February 1, trekking across the country. His dog, Pam, walked with him most of the days, sitting in a specially-modified stroller when she was tuckered out. He decorated the stroller with an American flag and a WWP flag.

Brock suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, as a result of his nine-year tenure as a military police investigator. Before his journey, he weighed over 300 pounds and had isolated himself in his Florida home.

Everything changed when he got Pam – who helped him get outside and confront his anxieties. After watching a Wounded Warriors TV spot, he felt the calling to make a difference.

Even though his walk is finished, he is determined to continue supporting the Wounded Warriors Project. You can find his fundraiser for the organization here.

