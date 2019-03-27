Would you eat this pizza?

Honestly, it's hard to mess up pizza. But apparently Domino's is trying. Exhibit One: The Hot Dog Pizza.

Domino's says it's testing out two new items: a hot dog-stuffed calzone and a pizza with hot dog toppings.

Don't look for it here, though.

You have to go to France to buy it.

Apparently the Cal'Z Hot Dog is filled with mozzarella, sliced hot dog, and yellow mustard. The Hot Dog pizza is not only topped with the sausage-style meat, but it's also stuffed in the crust. Yep, you can see it there in the picture.

If hot dogs aren't your thing... how about hamburger pizzas?

Domino's France also introduced a Burger Pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef meatballs, onions, pickles, tomatoes, and a drizzle of "burger sauce."

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.