Working 4 You: Is Spokane's helmet law actually enforced?

SPOKANE, Wash. - LimeBike launched in Spokane this week but helmets are not included in bike and electric scooter rentals.

Helmets are required by the Spokane municipal code - but is the law really enforced? KXLY sent a public records request to Spokane municipal court and found that since the law passed in 2007, 927 citations have been issued.

