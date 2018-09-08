Working 4 You: Is Spokane's helmet law actually enforced?
SPOKANE, Wash. - LimeBike launched in Spokane this week but helmets are not included in bike and electric scooter rentals.
Helmets are required by the Spokane municipal code - but is the law really enforced? KXLY sent a public records request to Spokane municipal court and found that since the law passed in 2007, 927 citations have been issued.
More information about Spokane's helmet law can be found here.
