Woodward talks about plans moving forward ahead of being sworn in as Spokane's next mayor

Nadine Woodward Former TV news anchor Nadine Woodward is running for mayor of Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. - With less than two weeks away from being sworn in as mayor of Spokane, Nadine Woodward sat down with 4 News Now on Wednesday to talk about her plans moving forward.

Of those plans, Woodward says safety downtown continues to be one of her main priorities.

Though Woodward says she's glad recent comp stats show crime is down citywide and in downtown, she says relocating a police precinct to that area is still at the top of her list.

"We've located a possible building downtown, so we're moving forward with that," said Woodward.

Another big event for the city is January's Point-In-Time count, which Woodward says she wants to expand.

"I think we need to do counts more often. Quite frankly, I'd like to look at a citywide count that we do ourselves on a quarterly basis," said Woodward.

Woodward defeated City Council President Ben Stuckart in November. She'll replace Mayor David Condon, who has held the position for the last eight years.

In the meantime, Woodward is getting ready for her swearing in ceremony, which will take place on December 30 under the U.S. Pavilion at Riverfront Park.