Woodward selects city administrator, retains police and fire chief

SPOKANE, Wash - As she approaches her swearing-in ceremony as mayor of Spokane, Nadine Woodward has announced her pick for city administrator and announced other key positions within city government.

Woodward's transition team announced Wednesday that she's selected Wes Crago to serve as Spokane City Administrator. Crago has spent the last 16 years in the same role in Ephrata, Washington.

"Wes has a strong history of relationship building, budgeting, union negotiations, and crisis management. I am impressed with his leadership style, listening skills, and collaborative approach in working with citizens and staff," said Mayor-elect Woodward in a news release.

Crago is a Yakima native who graduated from the University of Washington. He was a teacher and coach before serving on the Ephrata City Council, then becoming city administrator.

"I am very excited to be a part of this beautiful city, serve with such a professional Mayor and staff, and do my part to sustain and improve what makes Spokane great," said Crago.

Woodward's team also announced she's asked several city leaders to remain in their current positions. That includes Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

The city council will need to re-confirm those positions.

Woodward defeated City Council President Ben Stuckart in November. She'll replace Mayor David Condon, who has held the position for the last eight years.

It is the first time Woodward has held any elected office. She worked as a journalist for several decades, including the last nine years of her career as a news anchor on 4 News Now.

Woodward will be sworn in as mayor Monday, December 30th under the U.S. Pavilion in Riverfront Park.