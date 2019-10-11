Woodward declines invitation to Spokane Alliance candidate forum

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - With the November general election less than a month away, the Spokane Alliance hosted a forum with local candidates on Thursday.

The Spokane Alliance is a non-partisan group of local churches, unions and other groups representing more than 20,000 adults in Spokane County.

During the forum, candidates talked about homelessness and housing, among other topics.

The group says mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward declined the invitation without providing a reason.