Woman who pushed friend off bridge in Clark Co. sentenced to 2 days in jail, 38 on work crew

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 02:26 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2019 03:13 PM PDT

CLARK CO., Wash. - The woman caught on video pushing her friend off a bridge in Clark County was sentenced to two days in jail and 38 days on a work crew. 

Tay'Lor Smith pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in March. 

Smith pushed Jordan Hplgerson off the bridge in Moulton Falls in August 2018. 

Video posted on YouTube that went viral shows Holgerson being pushed. Holgerson broke six ribs and punctured her lungs in the 50-foot fall. 

In an interview on "Good Morning America," Smith said she did not consider the repercussions. 

