Woman who pushed friend off bridge in Clark Co. sentenced to 2 days in jail, 38 on work crew

ABC News Photo from ABC News

ABC News Photo from ABC News

CLARK CO., Wash. - The woman caught on video pushing her friend off a bridge in Clark County was sentenced to two days in jail and 38 days on a work crew.

Tay'Lor Smith pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in March.

Smith pushed Jordan Hplgerson off the bridge in Moulton Falls in August 2018.

Video posted on YouTube that went viral shows Holgerson being pushed. Holgerson broke six ribs and punctured her lungs in the 50-foot fall.

In an interview on "Good Morning America," Smith said she did not consider the repercussions.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.