Suspect in Spokane chase is a 26-time convicted felon, deputies say

SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit through Spokane Valley and east Spokane early Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to contact the people inside of a supsicious vehicle on 2nd Avenue between Havana and Freya around 8:10 a.m.

SCSO said the male driver, later identified as 41-year-old and 26-time convicted felon Shane P. Wilson, then sped away.

Deputies said Wilson led them toward north Spokane. SCSO said Wilson started reaching and digging around inside the vehicle and authorities saw what they believe was a handgun.

In the release, SCSO said a woman was seen falling from the car near 2nd Ave and Florida St. She did not need medical help and later told deputies she got out of the vehicle on her own. She told SCSO she did not want to pursue charges in the incident.

Deputies ended the pursuit when they lost Wilson's vehicle near Nevada and Wellesley. At that time, several deputies and officers from the Spokane Police Department were in the area. Wilson was seen running away near Nevada and Everett. SCSO and SPD officers then chased Wilson on foot. He was taken into custody near Sanson and Nevada.

Wilson had a felony DOC warrant out for his arrest. He was arrested for attempting to elude a police vehicle and his felony warrant. His previous convictions include attempting to elude, possession of stolen property, robbery, possession of a controlled substance, burglary and theft.

