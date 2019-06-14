Woman starts petition against release of sexually violent predators to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a story KXLY has reported on time and time again and each time we do, our Facebook page is flooded with comments and questions. Another sexually violent predator is being released to Spokane and one woman is taking matters into her own hands.

Four months ago, Takiesia Beck was scrolling through her feed when she came across our report on David Durbin, a sexually violent predator who was moving into the Lincoln House, already home to several other sex offenders. It stopped her in her tracks.

"Why can't the person who's giving them treatment go to them?," she asked herself. "Why do they have to come here?"

That's because as it stands now, the City of Spokane and Spokane County have no authority to change zoning restrictions surrounding this kind of housing. There has to be new legislation at the state level for something to change. So, Takiesia started a petition.

"The fact that they have liberty to go out and wander the streets, with supervision supposedly, I mean, it's not safe. There are schools nearby, too. I mean, I don't think it's safe for Spokane," she said. "I'm hoping that by finding more signatures, we can kind of bring it back up to a higher level and hopefully they change the law and do something about it. But I'm only one person, so it's kind of tough."

Her petition just surpassed her original goal of 100 signatures -- and she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. She's not alone in her fight. County commissioner Josh Kerns and city councilwoman Lori Kinnear both told KXLY they've been working with state legislators to see what can be done to change this law.

