Woman shot and killed while driving in Wandermere area Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was shot and killed while driving in north Spokane Sunday afternoon, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. on Wandermere Road, south of Hatch Road and just north of the Wandermere Golf Course.

The woman was driving with two other adults in her car when witnesses said someone in a red truck or SUV started shooting at them. The driver was the only one hit.

She pulled over while the suspected shooter drove off. Authorities said that person was last seen heading south on Wandermere Road, but did not give any details about the suspect.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating what happened and trying to figure out who the shooter was.

The name of the woman killed will be released later by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Keyser at 509-477-6611.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.