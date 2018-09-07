News

Woman seriously injured after shooting near Garfield Elementary

Sep 06, 2018 08:47 PM PDT

Sep 06, 2018 08:54 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people are in custody Thursday night after a shooting near Garfield Elementary left one woman seriously injured.

According to Spokane Police, a fight broke out of a home on N. Calispel St. near W. Carlisle Ave. between two different groups of people around 7:30 p.m. A man from the house fired a gun at a vehicle driving away with a man and woman inside. The woman was struck by the bullets multiple times. The man wasn't struck but has injuries from an earlier fight.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

