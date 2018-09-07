Woman seriously injured after shooting near Garfield Elementary
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people are in custody Thursday night after a shooting near Garfield Elementary left one woman seriously injured.
According to Spokane Police, a fight broke out of a home on N. Calispel St. near W. Carlisle Ave. between two different groups of people around 7:30 p.m. A man from the house fired a gun at a vehicle driving away with a man and woman inside. The woman was struck by the bullets multiple times. The man wasn't struck but has injuries from an earlier fight.
This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
I’m seeing several officers running with their rifles. #kxly pic.twitter.com/VCdr8wHVSM— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) September 7, 2018
