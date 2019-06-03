Woman reports seeing mountain lion chasing cyclist near Wallace

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

SHOSHONE CO., Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes near Wallace on Monday for reports of a mountain lion.

The woman who reported the incident was driving on I-90 at the time. She said she saw a large mountain lion chasing a female cyclist.

Deputies contacted the cyclist, but she said she was unaware of any large cat chasing her.

Authorities have been unable to confirm the report at this time. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has been notified and are actively looking into the report.

