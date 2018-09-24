News

Woman learns to walk again after being paralyzed

HOMOSASSA, Florida (CNN) - A 24-year-old woman and two other patients have learned to walk again after being paralyzed.

This miracle was made possible by a stimulation device implanted in her lower back coupled with intense physical therapy.

News of the patients' progress – considered an important medical advancement – was published in separate studies in two scientific journals on Monday.

