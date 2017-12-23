Woman killed after driving wrong way on I-90 through downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead after she drove her car the wrong way on Interstate-90 through downtown Spokane and struck a semi-truck early Saturday morning.

34-year-old Jessica N. Soule was killed shortly after she drove onto the Maple Street exit ramp and was driving eastbound toward oncoming westbound traffic.Soule's 2007 Dodge caliber hatchback struck a 2016 Kenworth semi-truck driven by 54-year-old Tracy L. Knowles in the center lane.

Soule was pronounced dead on the scene. Knowles was transported to Deaconess hospital with unknown injuries.

It is unknown if Soule was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.