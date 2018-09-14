Woman dies in early morning apartment fire in Hillyard

SPOKANE, Wash. - One female died in what appears to be an accidental fire in a Hillyard apartment complex.

Spokane Fire say the first call came in at 1:19 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from a second floor apartment in the Winchester Apartments, across from Shaw Middle School. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the fire was small but very intense.

Spokane Police assisted at the scene but were able to determine foul play was not involved. Spokane Fire are leading the investigation in to what caused it.

Chief Schaeffer said the fire was isolated to one apartment and damage to surrounding units was minimal. Neighbors were allowed back in shortly after.

American Red Cross provided assistance at the scene.

The identity and age of the female have not been released as next of kin have not yet been notified.

