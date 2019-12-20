Woman dies after being hit by car in Spokane Valley, no charges for driver

SV Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 66-year-old woman who was hit by a car on Thursday while crossing the street has died from her injuries, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash around 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

They said a 21-year-old woman was driving west on Sprague at Perrine when she hit an older woman crossing the street.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Deputies spoke with the driver and determined she wasn't intoxicated or impaired in any way at the time of the crash.

Because the woman was wearing dark clothing at the time and not using a crosswalk, deputies said the driver will not be charged or issued a citation.

Deputies said darkness, wet roads and rain also played a factor in the driver not being able to see.